Former Eagles S Anthony Harris resurfaces on Broncos practice squad

Former Eagles safety Anthony Harris, who started 14 games for the Eagles last year, has resurfaced in the AFC.

Harris, 30, signed to the Broncos’ practice squad on Wednesday.

This news coincided with the Broncos’ putting their star safety Justin Simmons on Injured Reserve with a quad injury. Simmons will be out at least four weeks.

So there’s a chance that if Harris picks up his new defense quickly enough, he could be elevated to the Broncos’ game day roster pretty soon.

On final cut day, it was a surprise when the Eagles released Harris. The seven-year veteran wasn’t great in 2021, but he did start 14 games for the Eagles and had a long history with most of Jonathan Gannon’s defense from their time together in Minnesota.

But Harris did have an underwhelming 2021 season and followed that up with an underwhelming training camp this summer on another one-year deal. So the Eagles instead made a big splash trade, acquiring C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Saints.

Despite the fact that Gardner-Johnson had mostly played nickel corner his first three years in the league, the Eagles clearly liked the idea of adding a playmaker to play next to fellow starting safety Marcus Epps.

For a while, though, it looked like the Eagles were going to hang on to Harris. He was on the long list of names who signed to the Eagles’ practice squad on Sept. 1. But just a few days later, on Sept. 5, the Eagles released Harris from the practice squad.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Harris and the Eagles “mutually agreed” to part ways. Perhaps Harris thought he’d have a shot to land a spot on a 53-man roster sooner. He still hasn’t done that but there’s a chance we could see him playing for the Broncos pretty soon.

