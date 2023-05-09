Former Eagles S Andre Chachere claimed by Cardinals

Former Eagles safety claimed by Gannon’s Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Former Eagles defensive back and special teamer Andre Chachere is joining Jonathan Gannon in Arizona.

The Cardinals claimed Chachere, who was waived by the Eagles on Monday.

With the Cardinals, Chachere will reunite with Gannon, who served as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator for the past two seasons before taking the head coaching job in Arizona. Chachere was with the Colts when Gannon and Nick Sirianni were there in 2020.

The Cardinals this offseason already signed linebacker Kyzir White and Zach Pascal. They also have a few other former Eagles in Zach Ertz, Corey Clement and Noah Togiai.

Chachere, 27, went undrafted in 2018 out of San Jose State and bounced around with a few different teams before joining the Eagles in 2021 and finally gettin a chance to play. Chachere played in 23 games over the last two seasons with the Eagles, mostly as a special teamer.

During training camp last year, Chachere played some nickel cornerback in addition to safety, which is his more natural position.

Without Chachere, the Eagles still have plenty of safeties. The top guys fighting for jobs and reps will be Reed Blankenship, Terrell Edmunds, Sydney Brown, K’Von Wallace and Justin Edmonds.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube