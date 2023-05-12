Former Eagles’ 2nd-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside set for a tryout with Falcons

The Eagles are being celebrated for another excellent draft,

Still, we aren’t too far removed from Jalen Reagor in Round 1 and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in Round 2 ahead of several big-named stars now flourishing.

Now ahead of the Falcons’ rookie minicamp, Arcega-Whiteside will head to Atlanta for a tryout.

Former Eagles and Seahawks WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside is participating in the #Falcons rookie camp on a tryout basis. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 12, 2023

In eight games with Seattle in 20202, Arcega-Whiteside had just four receptions for 85 yards. In 2021, he played most of his snaps on special teams and caught just two passes for 36 yards.

Arcega-Whiteside had his best season as a rookie, catching ten passes for 169 yards and one touchdown.

More Eagles News and Notes!

How many prime-time games do the Eagles have in 2023? Predicting which game the Eagles will wear their throwback Kelly Green uniforms Eagles 2023 schedule: Ranking the 14 quarterbacks Philadelphia will face by tier Looking at the toughest stretch of the Eagles 2023 schedule WATCH: Eagles have the Dawg Mentality in 2023 schedule release

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire