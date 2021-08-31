Former Eagles 2nd-round pick Sidney Jones has a new home originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sidney Jones has a new home.

Jones, the Eagles' 2nd-round pick in 2017, was traded Monday evening from the Jaguars to the Seahawks in exchange for a 6th-round pick in 2022, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

That speaks volumes about Jones’ career. He was a 2nd-round pick just four years ago and just got traded for a 6th-round pick.

Jones returns to Seattle five years after finishing his career at the University of Washington, which is also in Seattle.

The Eagles made Jones the 43rd pick in the 2017 draft even though he blew out his left Achilles at Washington’s pro day a month before the draft.

The idea was to red-shirt him his rookie year and still have a 22-year-old 1st-round talent under contract for three more years. Jones even returned for the 2017 regular-season finale against the Cowboys, where he played 29 snaps at cornerback.

He was inactive for the 2017 postseason, although he did get a Super Bowl ring after the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Jones spent the next two years on and off the field, dealing with an endless succession of injuries. In all, he played in 22 games in an Eagles uniform with eight starts. He had two interceptions, both in 2019, before getting released a year ago with the final roster cut-down.

After Jones cleared waivers, the Jaguars signed him to their practice squad and then to their active roster. He played in nine games last year with six starts and had two more interceptions.

Even though he’s in his fifth NFL season, Jones is still only 25 years old.

The Seahawks have been trying to rebuild their cornerback depth recently. They acquired John Reid from the Texans last week for a conditional 7th-round pick. Ahkello Witherspoon, Damarious Randall, D.J. Reed, Tre Flowers and Tre Brown are all in the mix.