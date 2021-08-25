Former Eagle Vinny Curry will miss 2021 season after rare blood disorder originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Former Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry on Wednesday explained how a rare blood disorder eventually led to his being ruled out for the entire 2021 NFL season.

Curry, 33, signed with the Jets this offseason but will not be able to play.

In a tweet, Curry explained that he was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in July that required the removal of his spleen. Curry still hoped to return in September but after blood clots formed, he went on blood thinners, which means no physical contact for the next 3-6 months.

Here’s the complete tweet from Curry:

🙏🏾 God Got Me pic.twitter.com/vBWZnVqAXS — Vinny Curry (@MrGetFlee99) August 25, 2021

Curry was on the practice field in Florham Park, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning to visit with some of his former Eagles teammates and Eagles staffers. Curry was an Eagles’ second-round pick in 2012 and played eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Birds. He started all 16 games in the 2017 Super Bowl season.

Curry opened training camp on the NFL’s Active/Non-football Injury list. So it caused some confusion when the Jets put him on the Reserve/NFI on Tuesday. Placing him on the NFI before final cuts meant Curry was out for the season. So his explanation on Wednesday cleared the matter up.

Curry will turn 34 next June but in his statement says he hopes to play again next season. His one-year deal with the Jets in 2021 was worth $1.3 million.

