Michael Vick to lead Docuseries on the evolution of black quarterbacks in the NFL

Michael Vick will lead a new, 8-part docuseries on the evolution of the Black quarterback in America, per @variety.

He'll speak to celebrities, coaches and QBs including Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, Tony Dungy and Andy Reid.

It's the first project for newly-formed Fubo Studios. pic.twitter.com/z8diSISGzg

— Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 30, 2022