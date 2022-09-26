Former Eagle Jason Peters to make his debut at offensive guard for Cowboys vs. Giants

Almost six years after saying he “hated Dallas” because of their arrogance, future Hall of Fame left tackle Jason Peters will make his Cowboys debut on Monday night.

Peters, who turned 40 in January, had been staying in shape and made it clear that he wanted to play for a club with an “upcoming offensive line” or a playoff-caliber team.

Dallas was looking to add depth at offensive tackle with Tyron Smith out with a torn hamstring.

Smith suffered an avulsion fracture in his left knee, and he’ll be out until at least December after having surgery.

Now Peters will slide over to the left guard spot, where he’ll be on a snap count against the Giants.

A nine-time Pro Bowler, Peters started 15 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021 and finished last season as the top-ranked offensive tackle by PFF grades.

Philadelphia and Dallas will meet on October 16 and December 24 this season.

