Former Eagle and current Jets coach Miles Austin suspended for violating NFL’s gambling policy

Term update: Jets WR coach Miles Austin is being suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy for a minimum of a year, pending the appeal, per me and @RichCimini. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2022

It’s Eagles-Cowboys week and a pass catcher that played for both teams is set to miss the next calendar year over sports betting.

Adam Schefter is reporting that former NFL wide receiver and current Jets wide receiver Miles Austin is being suspended one year for violating the league’s policy on sports betting in gambling.

According to Mike Garafalo, Austin placed bets on table games and non-NFL sports games but is being suspended because gambling is prohibited for all teams and league personnel.

Statement from Miles Austin’s attorney @Bill_Deni following the NFL’s suspending the #Jets assistant coach. pic.twitter.com/0a4McynTGt — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 23, 2022

Austin is best known for spending 8 seasons with the Cowboys where he amassed 4,481 yards on 296 catches, and 34 touchdowns after going undrafted and signing with Dallas out of Monmouth in 2006.

After a short stint with the Brown, Austin joined the Eagles in 2015 on a one-year deal worth $2.3 million. Projected to have a big role with Philadelphia in Chip Kelly’s young and inexperienced wide receiver corps, Austin was held to 13 catches for 224 yards and 1 touchdown in 11 games, while having five games where he had no catches.

Austin was hired as the Jets’ wide receivers coach last season after spending two years in Dallas as an assistant and two more with the 49ers.

He’ll appeal the ruling.

