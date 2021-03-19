Former Eagle Cam Johnston going to Texans; Eagles need new punter originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are going to need a new punter.

Cameron Johnston has agreed to terms to join the Houston Texans on a three-year deal worth $8 million, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. NJ.com’s Mike Kaye was on the news first.

Johnston, 29, was a restricted free agent but the Eagles elected to not tender him last week, making him an unrestricted free agent. It seemed like maybe the Eagles would try to sign Johnston to a cheaper deal but now they’ve lost him.

In addition to being the Eagles’ punter, Johnston was also the field goal holder for Jake Elliott, who will return in 2021, along with long snapper Rick Lovato. Those three had been together for several years and had a level of comfort together.

Johnston leaves Philadelphia as the Eagles’ leader in career gross average (47.0), career net average (41.80), single-season gross average (48.2 in 2018) and single season net average (42.7 in 2018).

The Eagles do still have a punter on the roster. They signed 28-year-old Arryn Siposs to a futures deal back in January.

Like Johnston, Siposs is former Australian rules footballer. He obviously got a late start in American football but kicked at Auburn before going undrafted last season. He was with the Lions in 2020, spending some time on their practice squad.

The Eagles might bring in another punter, but Siposs is an interesting name and he’ll probably have a shot to earn the job this offseason. With 11 draft picks, there’s even a chance the Eagles could draft one.

