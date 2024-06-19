Former Dutch international Jasper Cillessen signs for UD Las Palmas

The Former Valencia and Barcelona stopper signs from NEC Nijmegen on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

This news comes courtesy of the club themselves, who announced the signing on Wednesday afternoon.

With 91 appearances in all competitions during his time in Spain, the 35-year-old is seen as a bountiful source of top-flight experience for Las Palmas, who struggled last season on their return to La Liga and only managed a 16th-place finish.

The Goalkeeper has 65 caps for the Netherlands, representing a wealth of experience at both club and international level, something that could come in very handy as Las Palmas look to push up the table.

During his time in Spain, he won two league titles and two Copa del Rey titles with Barcelona, as well as one Super Cup.

He played 65 games across the two seasons of his return to the Netherlands with NEC Nijmegen, helping them to a 6th-place finish last time out, their second-highest league finish ever.

Cillessen will be hopeful of putting up a good fight with current starting goalkeeper Álvaro Vallés, who played 37 games for them last season and has been at the club since 2018.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie