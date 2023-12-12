Former Duke quarterback announces transfer to Notre Dame

There are no surprises here: another former ACC quarterback is transferring to Notre Dame.

Former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard announced Tuesday that he will transfer to play football for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame felt like the only option, and Flighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman landed another transfer quarterback from the ACC. Let’s see if things work out better this time around.

Playing three seasons at Duke from 2021-23, Leonard completed 61.8 percent of his passes for 4,450 yards and 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions, adding 1,224 yards and 19 more scores on the ground. He was one of the conference’s top quarterbacks but dealt with injuries throughout the 2023 season. When healthy in 2022, he threw for 2,967 yards with 20 touchdowns and rushed for 699 yards and 13 scores.

One of the biggest names in the transfer portal has made things official.

A dream come true. Go Irish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/2Ft09Ho4uj — Riley Leonard (@rileyleonard13_) December 12, 2023

