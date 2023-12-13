Former Ducks WR Ashton Cozart commits to SMU

Ashton Cozart, a former wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks, has announced his commitment to the SMU Mustangs. Cozart will be a redshirt freshman in 2024.

Cozart has a lot of raw ability that should help him at SMU (The young WR stands 6’3″ tall and runs a 4.45 40-yard dash). He didn’t get a chance to play for the Ducks in 2023, so hopefully Cozart gets a bigger opportunity with the Mustangs. Cozart is originally from Flower Mounds, Texas, which is right outside of Dallas, the home of the Mustangs.

SMU had a strong season in 2023, finishing 17th in the AP Poll while posting their best record since 1982. However, one of the areas where the Mustangs were short, was wide receiver. Their top WR, Jake Bailey, finished with fewer than 500 yards on the season and caught 0 TDs.

NEWS: Oregon transfer WR Ashton Cozart has committed to SMU. The 6-2.5 182 WR is a former 4-Star recruit from the 2023 class👀https://t.co/wb8yJM4cYK pic.twitter.com/NJ0trX8Lh5 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) December 13, 2023

Some of that can be attributed to SMU’s strength running the football, but the presence of a talented receiver like Cozart could be beneficial for the Mustangs. SMU is joining the ACC next season, which will be an environment different from any they’ve experienced in the AAC or the WAC, so it makes sense that they are bolstering their passing game.

It’s worth noting that SMU has produced quality NFL WRs in the past, most notably, Courtland Sutton, Emmanuel Sanders, and Cole Beasley. As a former 4-Star recruit, Cozart likely has NFL aspirations, so he seems to have found a good spot to play his next four years.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire