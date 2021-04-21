Former Ducks T.J. Ward announces retirement from NFL after 8 seasons

Jonathan Warner
·1 min read

Former Ducks T.J. Ward announces retirement from NFL after 8 seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Former Oregon Ducks T.J. Ward announced his retirement from the NFL after 9 seasons.

He made it official on his Twitter page Wednesday morning.

Ward was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round in the 2010 NFL draft, where he spent three seasons with the Browns before signing a four-year, $23 million deal to join the Denver Broncos in 2014.

Ward, along with Darian Stewart, Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby established the famous “No Fly Zone” secondary and helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

He posted seven total tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in the game.

Ward was later released by the Broncos in 2017, and later signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he appeared in 12 games.

 

 

