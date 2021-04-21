Former Ducks T.J. Ward announces retirement from NFL after 8 seasons
Former Oregon Ducks T.J. Ward announced his retirement from the NFL after 9 seasons.
He made it official on his Twitter page Wednesday morning.
For everything this game brought me I am forever grateful, to the fans I gave my all too, to the teams I gave my all too. To my family who gave there all to me through all the ups and downs, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Blessed 8 years! #wardcorp pic.twitter.com/7OofnBEReI
Ward was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round in the 2010 NFL draft, where he spent three seasons with the Browns before signing a four-year, $23 million deal to join the Denver Broncos in 2014.
Ward, along with Darian Stewart, Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby established the famous “No Fly Zone” secondary and helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.
He posted seven total tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in the game.
Ward was later released by the Broncos in 2017, and later signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he appeared in 12 games.