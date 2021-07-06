Former Ducks starting LB Isaac Slade-Matautia transfers to SMU originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Former Oregon Ducks starting linebacker Isaac Slade-Matautia has announced his commitment to transfer to SMU, where former Ducks defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt is coaching.

The two-year returning starter was expected to be one of Oregon's defensive leaders but after spending spring football in Tim DeRuyter's new system, he wanted a change of scenery and entered the transfer portal near the end of June.

"I have decided to enter into the transfer portal and will finish my final college football season elsewhere," he wrote. "I will forever be grateful to the wonderful people at the University of Oregon."

In three seasons in Eugene, Slade-Matautia totaled 127 tackles (12 for loss), 2 1/2 sacks, and 17 pass breakups. He signed with Oregon as a four-star recruit out of Honolulu, Hawaii, good for the No. 325 overall prospect, No. 16 outside linebacker and No. 2 player in Hawaii per 247Sports Composite Ranking.

In 2019, he led the nation in pass breakups among linebackers, helping Oregon win the Pac-12 and Rose Bowl in year one of Andy Avalos running the defense. Avalos accepted the head coaching gig at Boise State this past offseason.

Best of luck, Isaac!