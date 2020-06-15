Former Ducks QB Akili Smith gets Oregon’s uniform craze

When Akili Smith moved to Eugene in 1997 to join the Ducks football program, the University of Oregon was a different place.

The Moshofsky Center, or The Mo as students and staff call it, was just breaking ground, and Autzen Stadium installed a scoreboard for the first time that Oregon football would play in front of for decades to come.

Oregon's uniform revolution was just beginning, too.

Following the loss in the Cotton Bowl in 1996, Phil Knight, Oregon alumnus and co-founder of Nike, approached head coach Mike Bellotti with an idea that would change the perception of the entire program's character forever. It included futuristic, eye-catching uniforms that were unlike any uniform ever seen.

Nearly a quarter of century later, Oregon has sparked a fashion transformation across college football with unique Nike uniforms that helped vault the program into the national college football conversation.

The Ducks eccentric threads are something Smith, the No. 3 pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, wishes he could have personally donned during his days at Oregon.

I am jealous. I wish I could've had the chrome helmet with the nice green jersey that we wore in the Rose Bowl. I might've had some nice black socks with the swoosh on there. -- Akili Smith on The Noe Show

Whether it was the 2012 Storm Troopers at USC or 2019 Nightmare Green, Oregon is always turning heads and doing a lot of winning in unique combinations.

We dive deeper on the topic in a podumentary titled, Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football.

