Former Ducks great, Captain Nick Reed of the US Air Force, coordinating Rose Bowl flyover

While the Oregon Ducks will be suited up on the field for the 106th Rose Bowl, they'll also have a former player suiting up… only he'll be in a flight suit.

Nick Reed, Oregon's all-time sack leader, will be coordinating the B-2 Spirit Aircraft flying over the Rose Bowl prior to the game.

The Morris Trophy winner, given to the then Pac-10's best defensive lineman, had 13 sacks in 2008, which still stands as the UO single-season record, as does his career total of 29.5. He also ranks second in UO history in career tackles for loss with 51.5, single-season tackles for loss with 22.5, single-game tackles for loss with 5, twice, single-game sacks with 3.5, twice, and single-season sacks with 12, where he is second only to himself.

After a brief stint in the NFL, Reed enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2013 and now goes by Captain Nicholas Reed, a B-2 Spirit Aircraft commander and nuclear plans officer in the 393rd Bomb Squadron, stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

"Once I realized my NFL career was coming to a close I had to get a real job, Reed told Damian Foley of University of Oregon Communications. "I liked flying, and I liked moving to new cities and meeting new people, so the Air Force was an easy choice for me."

Reed has spent the morning in Pasadena to coordinating the pregame flyovers of the B-2 bombers. The bombers left Whiteman AFB in Missouri, flew west, and are making two separate passes over Pasadena, one early in the morning and one pregame.

"The pilots take off from (Whiteman AFB) at about 5 in the morning so that they can fly over the Rose Parade at 8," Reed said. "Then after that they'll meet a tanker off the coast to get gas, so that they can stay airborne long enough to do the Rose Bowl flyover and come back.

Oregon's all time sack leader and current member of the Air Force Nick Reed joins the pregame show next! pic.twitter.com/VTPcL6yaxY — 1080 The FAN (@1080TheFAN) January 1, 2020

"It's really great training for our B-2 crews," he said, "Because our No. 1 job is to be at a certain place anywhere in the globe at a certain time, and that's what we're demonstrating when we're doing the Rose Bowl flyover."

Former Ducks great, Captain Nick Reed of the US Air Force, coordinating Rose Bowl flyover originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest