Former Duck Tony Washington hired as Oregon Football Director of Player Development

When looking at the Director of Player Development position on a college football coaching staff, who better to hire than a former player themself?

That’s exactly the decision head coach Mario Cristobal made when he hired former Oregon Duck Tony Washington as the program’s new Director of Player Development.

Glad to be back! Excited to be a part of this program again in a new way #GoDucks #OnceADuckAlwaysADuck https://t.co/lf2dtBDogk — Tony Washington Jr. (@Dubb_drick) February 6, 2021

Seems like a great time to bring up this play in the 2015 Rose Bowl:

Washington brought a unique skillset to the Oregon defense from 2010-2014. While he’s listed on the organizational charts as a linebacker, the 6’3”, 250-pound defensive “specialist” was elite as a pass rusher. In 2014 - his redshirt-senior year - Washington ranked ninth in the team in tackles (60) and second on the team in tackles for loss (11.5) and runner-up in sacks (6).

He helped guide the defense that season to an epic (“Oregon won by 40?”) 59-20 Rose Bowl victory over Jameis Winston and the Florida State Seminoles and then onto the National Championship. The Ducks fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 42-20.

Washington then went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft, but signed as an undrafted free agent to the Houston Texans. After two seasons of getting waived, put on injured reserve and re-signed to the Texans, he then signed to the Tennessee Titans practice squad for 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, Washington took an assistant coaching position at Nebraska before now “coming home” to Oregon.

Welcome back, Tony!