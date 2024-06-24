Former Duck Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history once again
Oregon fans got used to watching Sabrina Ionescu break record after record and now she’s doing it on the pro level in the WNBA.
In the 96-75 win over Atlanta, Ionescu tallied 26 points and 11 assists, making it the fifth time in her still-young career to score 25-plus points and dish out 10-plus assists in a game, which is a WNBA record.
No doubt Ionescu is just getting started and by the time she’s done in a decade or more, this might be a record that will be impossible to break.
Ionescu is also enjoying her best season as the Liberty are 15-3, the best start in franchise history. She is averaging 19.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. Ionescu is a favorite to win her first MVP award.
