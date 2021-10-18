Former Duck Ruthy Hebard becomes WNBA champion with Chicago Sky

A championship for Chicago is a championship for all of Eugene.

That’s how it felt on Sunday afternoon when the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, securing their first championship in franchise history.

As a part of the team, Ruthy Hebard became the first former Oregon Duck from the historic 2017-2020 run to get a ring at the next level. The Sky drafted Hebard with the 8th overall pick in 2020.

Hebard had a limited role in the championship run, playing just three minutes per game, but her young career in the WNBA is off to a hot start with the ultimate goal achieved in just her second season. For the year, Hebard averaged 6 points and 4 rebounds per game.

The Sky was led by superstar Candice Parker, Allie Quigley, and Kahleah Cooper, who was eventually named Finals MVP after averaging 17 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

