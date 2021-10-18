Former Duck Ruthy Hebard becomes WNBA champion with Chicago Sky

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Neel
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A championship for Chicago is a championship for all of Eugene.

That’s how it felt on Sunday afternoon when the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, securing their first championship in franchise history.

As a part of the team, Ruthy Hebard became the first former Oregon Duck from the historic 2017-2020 run to get a ring at the next level. The Sky drafted Hebard with the 8th overall pick in 2020.

Hebard had a limited role in the championship run, playing just three minutes per game, but her young career in the WNBA is off to a hot start with the ultimate goal achieved in just her second season. For the year, Hebard averaged 6 points and 4 rebounds per game.

The Sky was led by superstar Candice Parker, Allie Quigley, and Kahleah Cooper, who was eventually named Finals MVP after averaging 17 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

List

5 takeaways from Oregon's uninspiring win over the Cal Golden Bears

Recommended Stories

  • Hindu group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

    A powerful right-wing Hindu group linked to India's ruling party has called for curbs on streaming platforms and cryptocurrencies, saying regulation was essential. "There is a need to regularise these things for the larger good of the society," said Mohan Bhagwat, head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party. Streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video have faced lawsuits and police investigations, mostly in BJP-ruled states, for content deemed inflammatory and offensive to the country's majority Hindu population.

  • Taliban will step up mosque security after attacks

    Large crowds of people gathered in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Saturday (October 16) to bury victims of the Islamic State suicide attack on worshippers as Taliban pledged to step up security at Shi'ite mosques. Islamic State, which is a hardline Sunni group, claimed responsibility for Friday's attack at a mosque in Kandahar.A group of suicide bombers shot their way into the largest Shi'ite mosque in the city before blowing themselves up during Friday prayers. A health official said the death toll stood at 41 and 70 wounded but that could rise further. The head of Kandahar police said units would be assigned to protect the Shi'ite mosques which have so far been guarded by local volunteer forces with special permission to carry weapons.Malwy Abdul Ghafar Mohmadi, who is the Kandahar province commander, told Reuters that Islamic State is attacking ordinary Muslims and that his forces are trying their best to bring the perpetrators to justice, although there haven't been any arrests yet.The Kandahar attack came a week after a similar incident on a mosque in the city of Kunduz, which killed at least 80 people. Attacks on Shi'ite targets associated with the Hazara ethnic minority, who make up the biggest Shi'ite group in Afghanistan, were regular occurrences under the former Western-backed government.The attacks have continued since the Taliban seized power in August, tarnishing the movement's claim to bring peace to Afghanistan after decades of war.Since the takeover, Islamic State has conducted dozens of operations, from small scale attacks on Taliban targets to large-scale attacks on civilians.

  • Is Solskjaer squandering goodwill at Man United?

    Robbie Earle and Tim Howard discuss Manchester United's latest disappointing result against Leicester City, which ratcheted up the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

  • Russian actress returns to Earth after orbital movie shoot

    Russians claim another space first with scenes from a movie film aboard the International Space Station.

  • WNBA looks ahead to 2022 season with potential changes

    Candace Parker made the biggest move last offseason choosing to return home to Chicago. The decision paid off as the WNBA star led the Sky to the franchise's first championship. Chicago will have choices to make if it wants to become the first repeat champion since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001-02.

  • Stock Watch: Desmond Ridder, Brennan Armstrong make some noise

    Desmond Ridder and Brennan Armstrong are among the collegiate passers who helped themselves, and their teams, on Saturday.

  • Candace Parker, Sky reflect on Kobe Bryant after first WNBA title

    Candace Parker won her second career WNBA title and recalls the advice Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, gave to her before Game 4.

  • Chicago to celebrate Sky's WNBA Championship with Rally: Lightfoot

    The city of Chicago will celebrate the Sky's first WNBA championship with a rally, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

  • Oregon stays at No. 10 in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches poll

    No. 10 Oregon is the only Pac-12 school to be ranked in this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches poll.

  • Courtney Vandersloot One Rebound Shy of Triple-Double In Game 4

    Courtney Vandersloot concluded her stellar postseason with a big performance in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV with 10 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds.

  • Florida basketball ranked in the preseason Pomeroy Rankings

    The Gators cracked the preseason top 25, according to Ken Pomeroy.

  • Another one: Vikings go down to the wire, win 34-28 over Carolina in overtime

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Vikings quarterback whose late-game wherewithal has been maligned for much of his career stood on a podium Sunday, answering questions mostly about his fourth and fifth late-game drives in six weeks. Two of those Kirk Cousins-led drives resulted in fields goals from Greg Joseph to tie or win the game. The fourth-quarter march Cousins directed on Sunday ended just like the ...

  • Cousins throws TD pass in OT; Vikings beat Panthers 34-28

    Kirk Cousins threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the league's top-ranked pass defense, including a 27-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn on the first possession of overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to a wild 34-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Dalvin Cook ran for 140 yards and a score and Adam Thielen had a number of big catches, finishing with 11 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown.

  • Ohio State basketball reportedly set to take on SEC program in preseason scrimmage

    Get a look at who Ohio State basketball will play in the not-so-secret, super-secret preseason scrimmage.

  • Chicago Sky win first WNBA title in franchise history

    The Chicago Sky have won its first WNBA title in franchise history after making a late comeback in the fourth quarter.

  • NFL Today, Week 6

    Buffalo (4-1) has looked like a Super Bowl contender during a four-game winning streak, outscoring its opponents 156-41 and getting a big Sunday night win at Kansas City in a rematch of last year's AFC championship game. The Bills have the NFL's highest-scoring offense and stingiest defense. The injury-plagued Titans (3-2), also a playoff team in 2020, have been uneven but are getting the usual contributions from workhorse Derrick Henry, who leads the NFL with 640 yards rushing while averaging 28.3 carries per game.

  • Game Recap: Sky 80, Mercury 74

    Allie Quigley scores 26 points, Candace Parker has a double-double (16 points, 13 rebounds) and Courtney Vandersloot dishes 15 assists as the Chicago Sky win the WNBA Championship.

  • Kirk Herbstreit updates his top four after Week 7

    Herbstreit updates his rankings

  • Coach Mike Zimmer wants Vikings to find a 'killer instict'

    Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he wants his team to find a killer instinct. The Vikings (3-3) squandered an 11-point lead in the final 4:41 of regulation, then got a 27-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn on the ninth play of overtime to beat the Carolina Panthers 34-28 on Sunday. The Panthers (3-3) had seized momentum after scoring a field goal, touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie the game at 28 with 46 seconds left as part of a frantic fourth quarter.

  • Ravens shut down Herbert, Chargers in 34-6 victory

    Lamar Jackson threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and the Baltimore Ravens frustrated Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a 34-6 victory Sunday. A week after scoring 47 points in a win over Cleveland, the Chargers (4-2) came up empty on their first five possessions and were held under 16 points for only the second time since drafting Herbert before last season. The Ravens completely controlled this matchup of division leaders.