Former Duck running back Dante Dowdell commits to Nebraska

Former Oregon Duck running back Dante Dowdell will now be a Nebraska Cornhusker.

Dowdell was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class out of Picayune, Miss. He was one of the top running back recruits in this class before committing to Oregon.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder played in six games this past season with 17 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown.

But with a very crowded running back room, Dowdell seems to be a victim of purely a number game. Oregon has Noah Whittington, Jordan James, Jayden Limar, Jay Harris, and Da’Jaun Riggs for the 2024 season and it would be difficult for Dowdell to receive any consistent playing time.

Nebraska was 5-7 in the Big Ten last season and didn’t have much of a rushing attack. The Huskers’ top rusher, Heinrich Haarberg, had just 477 yards for the entire season.

Oregon doesn’t play Nebraska next season in its first season as a member of the Big Ten.

