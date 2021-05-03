Former Duck Penei Sewell ‘can’t wait to run through somebody’ with Lions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lindsey Wisniewski
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Duck Penei Sewell ‘can’t wait to run through somebody’ with Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Just days after Penei Sewell was taken No. 7 overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft, the former Ducks standout can’t wait to get to work.

On Monday, the Lions shared a behind-the-scenes video of Sewell’s arrival in Detroit, and it already feels like home sweet home.  

“When I came in, I thought the NFL was all the same and it’s a business aspect,” Sewell said, “But man I was totally wrong. I came in, a family atmosphere. Everybody welcoming with open arms. They were really greeting me with all love.”

Listen & Subscribe to the Talkin' Ducks podcast

From the moment the 2019 Outland Trophy winner stepped off the plane in Detroit, he was greeted with hugs and handshakes as he walked into the Lions locker room and held his jersey for the first time.

“I’m literally living my dream right now. I’m walking in the dream right now,” Sewell said. 

The next time I get to step in the field of play, I’m going to make the most of it. I’m coming out with a purpose.

- Penei Sewell

Sewell, who was described by Mario Cristobal as a once-in-a-generation player, allowed just one sack combined in two seasons (2018 and 2019) in 1,376 snaps. For his efforts, the physical offensive tackle earned Associated Press Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. Sewell opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but at just 20 years old, he hasn’t even scratched the surface on his potential.

After a year away from the gridiron as he prepped for his career as a pro, Sewell can’t wait to suit up for the Lions and let it all loose.

“I can’t wait to put the helmet on, the pads on, and run through somebody.”

[RELATED: Penei Sewell to join Tyrell Crosby on the Detroit Lions offensive line]

Recommended Stories

  • NHL on NBCSN: Marc-Andre Fleury is a win away from third all-time on his own

    Coverage of Golden Knights-Wild begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

  • 21 fifth-year options picked up for 2018 first-round picks

    The deadline for NFL teams to exercise their fifth-year contract options on 2018 first-round picks passed on Monday afternoon and 21 players had those options picked up. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is part of that group. Carolina traded for Darnold last month and announced their decision on his option after the draft. That total is [more]

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)

  • Panthers request permission to interview Eagles’ Ian Cunningham for assistant GM position

    The Panthers have requested permission to interview Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham for their assistant GM job under Scott Fitterer

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Jets' Joe Douglas sees 'explosive' potential for Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore, North Carolina RB Michael Carter

    Jets general manager Joe Douglas sees 'explosive' potential in Ole Miss wide receiver

  • 49ers players had perfect response Kyle Shanahan's weird pre-draft quote

    Kyle Shanahan received a number of interesting calls from his players the day after the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • 4 veteran OTs the Colts could sign

    Some OTs in free agency may intrigue the Colts.

  • Jiri Prochazka puts light heavyweights on notice with 10th straight KO

    After scoring one of the most remarkable knockouts in UFC history, he said there are “new skills, new things I need to learn.”

  • Report: Luke Kuechly no longer scouting for the Panthers

    Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly’s scouting career didn’t last through an entire NFL draft. Kuechly resigned “a few weeks ago,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Panthers hired him as a pro scout June 4. Kuechly, 30, made the All-Pro team five times in eight seasons as a linebacker with the Panthers. He considered [more]

  • Donald Cerrone gets Alex Morono after Diego Sanchez removed from UFC on ESPN 24

    Alex Morono has stepped up on less than one week's notice after Diego Sanchez was released from the promotion.

  • Andrew Wiggins and the five most improved defensive players in the NBA

    As we approach the end of the regular season, we can take a look at the players who have made the biggest leaps during the 2020-21 campaign.

  • Kurt Busch surprises birthday winner Kyle Busch with full mariachi band

    When Kyle Busch pulled into Victory Lane at Kansas Speedway after his Buschy McBusch Race 400 win on Sunday afternoon, little did he know the party had yet to begin. Not only did the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver notch his first victory of the season — and first with new crew chief […]

  • Kevin Love says playing with hometown Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard would be 'special'

    On this week’s episode of the “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” podcast, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love revealed that it would be “special” if he had the chance to play for his hometown NBA team: the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo effusive after outdueling Kevin Durant: 'I look up to him, I'm not gonna lie'

    Was Sunday's showdown an Eastern Conference playoff preview?

  • LeBron James' criticism of the NBA play-in tournament is precisely why it's great

    The value of the play-in tournament isn't the play-in games themselves. It's that teams like the Lakers and Mavs can't just cruise into the playoffs.

  • Cincinnati fired coach John Brannen after allegedly 'jeopardizing' players' safety in workout

    Cincinnati fired coach John Brannen last month after just two seasons.

  • LeBron James rips play-in tournament: 'Whoever came up with that s*** needs to be fired'

    The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.

  • Packers GM doesn't think relationship with Aaron Rodgers is beyond repair

    Brian Gutekunst hopes the relationship between him and Rodgers can be repaired.

  • Sean O’Malley vs. Louis Smolka added to UFC 264 in Las Vegas

    A bantamweight bout between Sean O'Malley and Louis Smolka had been added to UFC 264.

  • NBA rookie rankings: Welcome back to the top three, LaMelo Ball

    LaMelo Ball is back ... and right in the thick of the Rookie of the Year race with Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton.