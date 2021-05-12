Former Duck Penei Sewell announces he tested positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Detroit Lions first-round pick will not be at rookie mini-camp to begin the offseason program.

Penei Sewell announced Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19 this past weekend and will miss the beginning of rookie mini-camp via his Twitter account. He plans to participate in team activities once medically cleared.

Found out this past weekend I tested positive for COVID. Really wish I was heading to my new home today and able to be at mini-camp with my new teammates and coaches. Look forward to getting out to the D as soon as I’m cleared! — Penei Sewell (@peneisewell58) May 12, 2021

The Lions selected Sewell seventh overall during the 2021 NFL Draft, making him the first non-skill position player taken off of the board.

Detroit's rookie mini-camp is scheduled for May 14-16.

Sewell should be cleared to play in the mandatory mini-camp from June 8-10.

The 2019 Outland Trophy Winner is the likely starting left tackle for the Lions this upcoming NFL season. He will make his NFL regular-season debut against Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers.