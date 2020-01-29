Former Duck Keanon Lowe hired as West Linn head coach

West Linn will go from being coached by one Duck to another.

The school announced they have hired former Jesuit Crusader and Oregon Duck Keanon Lowe to helm their football program. Lowe had been coaching at Parkrose High School, where he took over a program coming off of an 0-9 season. In two seasons at Parkrose, Lowe went 5-4 in 2018 and 7-3 in 2019; including Parkrose's first-ever postseason victory.

He was selected as the 2019 5A Coach of the Year.

"Keanon brings experience, energy, and a passion for teaching to our football program," said West Linn High School Athletic Director Mark Horak according to KGW. "Keanon's proven track record both on the field as a coach and as a mentor to student athletes stood out during the interview process."

Lowe thanked Parkrose on his Instagram account.

The former Oregon standout went viral last year when he disarmed a student in posession of a shotgun on campus.

For his heroics, Lowe was one of TIME Magazine's heroes of 2019. He was honored during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals and at an Oregon Ducks home game.

Lowe played at Oregon from 2010-14 and recorded 68 catches for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns, including a game-winning touchdown catch in the 2013 Civil War.

He will replace former Ducks quarterback Chris Miller, who left the school after accepting an offensive coordinating position with the Houston Roughnecks in the newly-formed XFL. Miller went 60-16 as Lions head coach and won the state title in 2016.

