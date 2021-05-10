Former Duck Jordan Bell returns to the Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Former Oregon Duck Jordan Bell is on the move.

And it looks like the move is back to a familiar place for the 26-year-old NBA player.

On Saturday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the Golden State Warriors will be bringing back Bell to the Bay Area by converting two-way forward Juan Toscano- Anderson into a standard NBA contract.

The Golden State Warriors are planning next week to convert two-way forward Juan Toscano-Anderson into a standard NBA contract, and sign Jordan Bell into the vacant two-way deal, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 7, 2021

Back in 2017, the Golden State Warriors traded for Bell from the Chicago Bulls for cash considerations and was a large part of helping the Warriors win the championship in that same year.

Since then, he has been all around the league. Playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies and G-League affiliate Erie Bayhawks.

Bell last played for the Washington Wizards signing a 10-day contract in mid-April. He averaged 2.8 ppg, 3.8 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.6 BPG and 0.6 SPG.

The move for the Warriors makes sense, as they will be trying to make run in the play-in tournament with the playoffs coming up.