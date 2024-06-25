Former Duck Cole Hocker sets meet record in 1500m win at Olympic Trials

Once a Duck, always a Duck. And now, twice an Olympian.

Former Oregon Ducks track star Cole Hocker made history on Monday night at the US Track and Field Olympic Trials, setting a meet record in the 1500 meters with his trials victory.

Hocker ran a personal best 3:39.50, with an impressive kick in the final 400 meters to secure his spot on the Olympic Team for the second time in his career.

Hocker won the 1500m in the 2020 Olympic Trials but finished sixth in the Tokyo Games.

A pair of other former Oregon runners were also in the event, with current Duck Elliott Cook placing 8th with a personal best of 3:33.84, while former Duck Cooper Teare finished 10th in 3:35.17.

