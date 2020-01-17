Former Duck Bralon Addison signs future contract with the Minnesota Vikings

What do you and Vikings general manager Rick Spielman have in common?

You're both fans of the Oregon Ducks, apparently.

Days after signing Tony Brooks-James and Dillon Mitchell to future contracts for the 2020-2021 NFL season, the Vikings have also signed another former Duck: wide receiver Bralon Addison.

Farhan Lalji of TSN reports that the wideout turned down similar offers from the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns.

At Oregon, Addison caught 146 passes for 1,937 yards and 20 touchdowns. Following his junior season, he declared for the NFL Draft, but did not hear his name called. He received a camp invitation from Denver, but was later cut. He eventually worked his way from the Bears' practice squad to the active roster where he recorded his only career reception before being waived.

Then the Missouri City, Texas native went north to the Canadian Football League where he groomed into a CFL All-Star for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this past season recording 95 receptions for 1,236 yards and seven touchdowns.

Addison's former teammate, Kenjon Barner, took to Twitter to congratulate his fellow Duck.

Don't matter what route u take as long u you make it to your destination! S/O to my guy for grinding and never being to prideful along the path that God sent you down it's all a test keep passing em brodie and God will keep blessing you! Excited for the opp that WR in trouble! https://t.co/CMS0ebOBqh — Kenjon Barner (@KBDeuce4) January 17, 2020

Stay tuned for the next Duck to sign with the Vikings, which seems inevitable.

