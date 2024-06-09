Former Don Ferguson confident 'time will come' with Scotland

Lewis Ferguson believes his "time will come" with Scotland as he continues his recovery from long-term injury.

The Bologna midfielder, 24, had his impressive second season in Serie A cut short by an anterior cruciate ligament tear, meaning he will not feature at Euro 2024.

Ferguson has scored 13 goals in 66 appearances for Bologna since leaving Aberdeen in 2022 and has 12 senior international caps.

"Sometimes you need to be patient," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"At club level, I've been performing really well. At international level, I've had to be patient. The lads that are playing in midfield at the minute have done a fantastic job. It's probably the strongest part of our team, of our squad.

"I'm quite happy within myself. I know that my time will come and it's just about whether I can take it or not."