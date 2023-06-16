Former Dolphins WR signs with New Orleans Saints

The Miami Dolphins may be on a break after the completion of their mandatory minicamp and before training camp begins, but that doesn’t mean the league is sleeping.

In fact, a former Dolphins wide receiver signed a contract with a new team on Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lynn Bowden Jr. agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Bowden was originally drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round of the 2020 draft, but Miami traded a fourth-round selection for the wideout and a 2021 sixth-round pick.

The former Kentucky Wildcat spent played in 10 games for the Dolphins in 2020, recording 28 receptions for 211 yards. A hamstring injury in training camp cost Bowden all of the 2021 season, and before he could return to action for the 2022 regular season, he was cut.

Bowden spent last year with the New England Patriots on their practice squad. He was elevated for one game and was on the field for 14 offensive snaps but wasn’t targeted once.

