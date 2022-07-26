Former Dolphins WR Isaiah Ford signing with Colts

The Miami Dolphins went into the offseason with a bunch of players that were set to hit the market, but they were active, re-signing a fair amount of them back for 2022.

After not being re-signed, former Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford has agreed to a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced on social media on Tuesday.

Ford was originally selected as a seventh-round pick in the 2017 draft out of Virginia Tech, but he missed the entirety of his rookie season on injured reserve.

The former Hokie spent parts of five seasons with the Dolphins, with a stop in New England in the middle, recording 63 receptions for 681 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were scored last season.

With how often Ford has been brought back to Miami, it would be dumb to say this is the last time we see him in aqua and orange.

