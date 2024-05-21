Former Dolphins WR DeVante Parker announces retirement from NFL

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in March, announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday night.

“I want to see my kids, spend quality time with them,” Parker said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I want to be there for them whenever I can.”

Parker, 31, was the Dolphins’ first-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft and spent seven seasons with the team. He tallied 338 receptions, 4,727 receiving yards, and 24 touchdown receptions during his tenure in Miami.

In April 2022, the Dolphins traded Parker to the New England Patriots. Miami used the draft pick it received in the deal as part of a trade package to acquire cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“I also appreciate the Dolphins for drafting me and giving me the opportunity,” Parker said, via Schefter. “I always will have love for the Dolphins and their organization. And I want to thank all the teams, the Patriots and the Eagles, too. But the Dolphins were the first team, and I really want to thank them.”

Parker is sixth in Dolphins history in receiving yards behind Mark Duper, Mark Clayton, Nat Moore, Chris Chambers, and O.J. McDuffie.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire