Former Dolphins WR Chad Johnson has NSFW analysis of Jaylen Waddle

Mike Masala
·1 min read
In this article:
When the Miami Dolphins signed Chad Johnson, then-Ochocinco, he was coming off the worst season of his career during his lone season with the New England Patriots.

Johnson, who was a three-time First-Team All-Pro, then signed with the Dolphins but was released before the start of the regular season. Despite the quick flameout, Johnson was one of the best receivers in the league for a number of years.

These days, Johnson spends a significant amount of time on social media discussing many things, including the NFL. And, earlier this week, Johnson shared his thoughts on Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle in an NSFW tweet.

Waddle’s only been in the league for a year, but his impact and skill set have obviously made a fan out of one of the greatest receivers of a generation.

