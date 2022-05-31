Former Dolphins WR Albert Wilson to sign with Vikings

The Miami Dolphins have done a great job keeping their talent together from their 2021 roster, but not every player who hit free agency was made a priority.

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that former Dolphins wideout Albert Wilson is signing with the Minnesota Vikings. Wilson follows offensive lineman Jesse Davis to rock the purple and gold after the aqua and orange.

Wilson spent four years in Miami, but he only played in three seasons due to a COVID-19 opt-out in 2020. During his time with the Dolphins, Wilson recorded 94 receptions for 955 yards and five touchdowns.

With general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel bringing in so many players at the position this offseason, it felt unlikely that Wilson would return to Miami. However, the Dolphins do play the Vikings this season, so fans may see Wilson back at Hard Rock Stadium later this year.

