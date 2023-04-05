Former Dolphins TE/OL Ronnie Lee dies at age 66

Former Miami Dolphins tight end and offensive lineman Ronnie Lee has died at the age of 66, the team announced on Tuesday. Lee spent 10 seasons with the Dolphins from 1979-82 and 1984-89, playing multiple positions.

After a collegiate career at Baylor that led to him being drafted in the third round of the 1979 draft by the Dolphins, Lee spent 14 seasons in the NFL Maimi, the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks.

As a tight end, Lee recorded 25 receptions for 167 yards and three touchdowns for the Dolphins before transitioning to the offensive line where he played guard and tackle.

During his second stint with Miami, he eventually took over as the starting right guard and right tackle before leaving for Seattle in 1990.

