Former Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki signing with division rival

The Miami Dolphins have done a lot to keep their own free agents from their 2022 roster around for the 2023 season, but it’s obvious that not everyone was going to return.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, tight end Mike Gesicki, arguably Miami’s top free agent, is signing a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire