Former Dolphins RB signs with XFL team midway through the season

While the NFL is in the middle of their offseason, other football leagues are playing each week, including the XFL which is in the middle of Week 7 of their regular season.

With a 5-2 record, good for second in their division, the Seattle Sea Dragons are bringing in a former Miami Dolphins running back to help during their push to the playoffs. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, they’re signing Phillip Lindsay for the remainder of the season.

Lindsay, 28, was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons before suffering injuries in 2020 that dipped his production. In 2021, he signed with the Houston Texans but was released midway through the year, allowing him to be claimed by the Dolphins.

In four games with Miami, he rushed for 119 yards on 3.1 yards per attempt, but his strong running style caught the eye of fans. He wasn’t brought back the following offseason. Instead, he signed with the Indianapolis Colts, where he went back and forth from the practice squad to the active roster before being released in November.

If Lindsay can show out in the XFL, he may be able to find suitors in the NFL before the season begins.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire