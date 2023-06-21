Former Dolphins RB signs with Los Angeles Rams

While all 32 teams are away from their facilities until training camp begins in late July, that doesn’t mean that front offices aren’t still making moves to try to improve their rosters.

On Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire, former Miami Dolphins running back Sony Michel agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Michel was originally a first-round selection of the New England Patriots in 2018 and spent three years with Bill Belichick’s team, winning a Super Bowl. He was then traded to the Rams in 2021, where he helped the team win his second Super Bowl.

Miami signed Michel last offseason, and he participated in all three preseason games for the Dolphins, rushing for 13 yards and a touchdown on 1.4 yards per attempt.

After being cut before the start of the regular season, Michel signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played in 10 games in 2022.

