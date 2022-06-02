Former Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to retire

While NFL teams are in the middle of their offseason programs, a legendary free agent quarterback is calling it quits.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson, Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from professional football.

Fitzpatrick played 17 seasons in the NFL after being a seventh-round selection out of Harvard in 2005, spending time with nine franchises. He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Miami Dolphins, leading them to a 9-11 record while throwing for 5,620 yards, 33 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

He was part of the impressive second-half turnaround in Brian Flores’ first season that unfortunately Miami a shot at the first overall pick. However, it was great to watch him string together some impressive performances down that stretch.

Few players in the NFL captured audiences quite the way “FitzMagic” did, and, for that, his career should always be remembered.

List