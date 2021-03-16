Former Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick strikes deal with Washington Football Team

So much for retirement! Just when it appeared as though Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had reached the end of the line and was poised to ride off into the sunset, the long-time NFL journeyman has found yet another NFL home to extend his career into 2021. The news has broke on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering window that Fitzpatrick, an unrestricted free agent, has agreed to terms with the Washington Football Team to serve as the veteran in their quarterback room.

The news was first dropped by ESPN’s Adam Schefter via Twitter:

“Former Dolphins’ QB Ryan Fitzpatrick reached agreement with the Washington Football Team on a one-year deal worth $10 million that could grow to $12 million with incentives, per source. Fitzpatrick is expected to head to camp as the starter, with competition from Taylor Heinicke.” – Adam Schefter, ESPN

Given Fitzpatrick’s contributions to the Miami Dolphins’ rebuild and culture makeover, it is safe to say that Miami fans everywhere should be rooting for the best for Fitzpatrick — who came painstakingly close to his first career appearance as an NFL player in the postseason with Miami in 2020. Of course, Fitzpatrick could not dress as the Dolphins’ backup in Week 17 in the deciding game of the season due to a positive test for COVID-19.

So with those circumstances in mind, it is understandable why Fitzpatrick wants to saddle up for another go around to hopefully go out on his own terms.

For the Dolphins, this formalizes what was already assumed — the Dolphins are getting younger at quarterback and 2020 rookie Tua Tagovailoa will not face any perceived competition for the starting role. Instead, Miami must pivot and find a backup quarterback suitable of carrying the load for Tagovailoa in the event that he experiences injury in 2021.

Miami has been selective to open the free agency negotiation window — but this is a role the team should not be shy about filling.