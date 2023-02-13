Former Dolphins QB retires a Super Bowl champion

The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years, as they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

With the victory, former Miami Dolphins quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement from the NFL.

The 37-year-old was originally selected by Miami in the second round of the 2008 draft out of Michigan. He started 31 games during his four years with the Dolphins, bringing them to a 13-18 record. He’s currently sixth in team history in passing yards (7,114) and ninth in passing touchdowns (31).

Henne signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after his time with Miami, spending six years with them before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He retires with two Super Bowl rings, both with the Chiefs.

