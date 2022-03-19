Former Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett signs with Browns

The Miami Dolphins opted to go in another direction at backup quarterback after they had Jacoby Brissett in 2021, as they signed Teddy Bridgewater to fill the role.

Now, Brissett has found a new home in Cleveland as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that he’s signed a one-year deal with the Browns to backup newly-acquired Deshaun Watson.

The 29-year-old quarterback spent one season in Miami where he got the opportunity to start with Tua Tagovailoa missing time due to injury. Brissett started five games, leading the Dolphins to a 3-2 record while throwing for 1,283 yards with five touchdowns, four interceptions and a 78.1 passer rating.

