Former Dolphins who will play, coach in the Super Bowl

The Miami Dolphins have moved onto their offseason preparation after being eliminated from the postseason in a wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills, but two teams are still in contention for a Lombardi Trophy.

Sunday’s Super Bowl will be a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who have both won a championship in the last five years.

While no members of the Dolphins will be on the field this weekend, there are a few who used to represent the organization that will be coaching or playing in this year’s Super Bowl.

Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh

Spent 2015-17 with Miami.

Eagles DE Robert Quinn

Spent 2018 with Miami.

Eagles DE/OLB coach Jeremiah Washburn

  • Dolphins assistant offensive line coach (2016)

  • Dolphins offensive line coach (2018)

Chiefs QB Chad Henne

Spent four seasons with Miami (2008-11).

Chiefs DB coach Dave Merritt

Drafted by Miami in 1993.

