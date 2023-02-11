Former Dolphins who will play, coach in the Super Bowl
The Miami Dolphins have moved onto their offseason preparation after being eliminated from the postseason in a wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills, but two teams are still in contention for a Lombardi Trophy.
Sunday’s Super Bowl will be a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who have both won a championship in the last five years.
While no members of the Dolphins will be on the field this weekend, there are a few who used to represent the organization that will be coaching or playing in this year’s Super Bowl.
Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh
Spent 2015-17 with Miami.
Eagles DE Robert Quinn
Spent 2018 with Miami.
Eagles DE/OLB coach Jeremiah Washburn
Dolphins assistant offensive line coach (2016)
Dolphins offensive line coach (2018)
Chiefs QB Chad Henne
Spent four seasons with Miami (2008-11).
Chiefs DB coach Dave Merritt
Drafted by Miami in 1993.