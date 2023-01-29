Former Dolphins who will play, coach in the NFC Championship

The Miami Dolphins have moved onto their offseason preparation after being eliminated from the postseason, but four teams are still in contention, including two from the NFC.

Sunday’s NFC Championship will be a showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, who may have the two most talented rosters in the NFL this year.

While no members of the Dolphins will be on the field this weekend, there are quite a few who used to represent the organization that will be coaching or playing in this year’s NFC Championship.

49ers LS Taybor Pepper

Spent 2019 with Miami.

49ers C Jake Brendel

Spent three seasons with Miami (2016-18).

49ers OL coach/run-game coordinator Chris Foerster

Dolphins offensive coordinator (2004)

Dolphins offensive line coach (2016-17)

49ers TE coach Brian Fleury

Dolphins football research analyst (2016)

Dolphins director of football research (2017-18)

49ers QB coach

Played for the Dolphins (2003).

49ers DL coach

Spent 2018 as Dolphins defensive line coach.

Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh

Spent 2015-17 with Miami.

Eagles DE Robert Quinn

Spent 2018 with Miami.

Eagles DE/OLB coach Jeremiah Washburn

Dolphins assistant offensive line coach (2016)

Dolphins offensive line coach (2018)

