Former Dolphins who will play, coach in the AFC Championship

The Miami Dolphins have moved onto their offseason preparation after being eliminated from the postseason, but four teams are still in contention, including two from the AFC.

Sunday’s AFC Championship will be a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, a rematch from last year’s bout for a Super Bowl appearance.

While no members of the Dolphins will be on the field this weekend, there are quite a few who used to represent the organization that will be coaching or playing in this year’s AFC Championship.

Bengals WR Trenton Irwin

Signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Bengals S Michael Thomas

Spent 2013-17 with Miami.

Bengals RB Samaje Perine

Spent part of 2019 with Miami.

Bengals CB Jalen Davis

Signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

Bengals C Ted Karras

Spent 2020 with Miami.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor

Assistant quarterbacks coach (2012)

Quarterbacks coach (2013-14)

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2015)

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo

Defensive backs coach (2012-17)

Interim defensive coordinator (2015)

Bengals assistant OL coach Ben Martin

Offensive assistant (2014-15)

Bengals DL coach Marion Hobby

Defensive line coach (2019-20)

Bengals CB coach Charles Burks

Coaching assistant (2019-20)

Cornerbacks coach (2021)

Bengals assistant LB coach Jordan Kovacs

Played three seasons with Miami (2013-15).

Bengals senior defensive assistant Mark Duffner

Linebackers coach (2014-15)

Chiefs QB Chad Henne

Spent four seasons with Miami (2008-11).

Chiefs DB coach Dave Merritt

Drafted by Miami in 1993.

