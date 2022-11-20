Former Dolphins P Michael Palardy signs with division rival’s active roster

During the offseason, the Miami Dolphins opted to bring in veteran punter Thomas Morstead to do the punting and holding for their team led by a new head coach.

Morstead replaced Michael Palardy, who didn’t have his best year in his lone season in South Florida. He was 24th in the league in yards per punt (44.7), but he finished third in punts inside the 20-yard line (31).

Palardy went unsigned through the offseason, but he found himself on the New England Patriots’ practice squad at the beginning of the month. Now, with their starting punter, Jake Bailey, placed on injured reserve, Palardy has been signed to their active roster.

The 30-year-old could handle punting, holding and kick-off duties for New England while Bailey is sidelined, meaning Miami could see their old friend when the two teams face off on New Year’s Day in Foxboro.

