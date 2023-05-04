Former Dolphins OT Greg Little signs with Texans

After the 2023 NFL draft concluded, teams have jumped back into the free agent market, as they look to address needs that they weren’t able to during the league’s annual selection meeting.

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins lost another one of their own free agents, as the Houston Texans have signed offensive tackle Greg Little, according to his new agent, David Canter.

Little spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins after being traded to the team from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a seventh-round pick before the start of the 2021 season.

Last season, Little was given a larger role due to injuries to both Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead. However, the 25-year-old struggled, receiving the lowest Pro Football Focus grade of all NFL offensive tackles (35.1).

Miami may not have fully addressed their offensive tackle needs this offseason, but they can find better options than Little elsewhere.

