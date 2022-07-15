Former Dolphins OL Richie Incognito, DB Jason McCourty announce retirement

On Friday, former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito and defensive back Jason McCourty announced their retirement from the NFL.

Incognito spent four seasons as a member of the Dolphins from 2010-2013, starting 55 games during his tenure and making it to one Pro Bowl. He also spent time with the St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

While Incognito was notorious for his ferocity in the trenches, he’ll likely always be remembered for the bullying scandal that he was involved in during his time with Miami.

McCourty spent just 2021 with the Dolphins, and, although it was just one season that he missed half of due to injury, he was able to make an impact on his teammates, as he was voted team captain last year.

His leadership and experience helped a guy like Jevon Holland get acclimated to the NFL and rise to the level that he reached as a rookie. For that, his teammates and the fans of Miami are thankful.

Here’s McCourty’s retirement video:

