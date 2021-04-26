Former Dolphins OL Isaiah Wilson unveils new career path amid NFL flop

The tenure of 2020 first-round draft selection Isaiah Wilson was about as brief as you can be in the NFL — just a few days in length. The Dolphins showed little tolerance for Wilson’s off-field issues after taking him on with a low-risk roll of the dice at the start of the league calendar year. Miami exchanged a 2021 7th-round draft choice for a 2022 7th-round draft choice and Wilson, who was picked at No. 29 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft but quickly wore out his welcome with the Titans.

His stay in Miami was even more disastrous and it appears as though Wilson is trying to move on from the NFL all together after a one-year stay in the league. His next venture? A rap album.

Wilson released a 6-song, 16 minute EP and it has been met with the utmost of criticism on social media. Wilson’s outlook as a musician is still very much up in the air but the NFL doesn’t appear to be calling any time soon; so perhaps he’ll have better fortunes and find a more appealing lifestyle awaiting him on the other side of this career change.

The Dolphins, thankfully, still have a promising top-pick from the 2020 draft ready to man the right tackle position this upcoming season in Robert Hunt — but depending on how the board falls in the 2021 NFL Draft we could see Miami target another tackle and charge Hunt with learning to kick inside and play at guard for the long-term. That was presumably the hope when the team landed Wilson, but the former Georgia product clearly had other plans all together.