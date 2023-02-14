Former Dolphins’ OL coach returns to college job after 2022

After the 2022 season, the Miami Dolphins moved on from defensive coordinator Josh Boyer as well as four positional coaches, including offensive line coach Matt Applebaum.

Applebaum joined Mike McDaniel’s staff in 2022, but after a season that was filled with injuries along the line, the two sides parted ways.

Now, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Applebaum is rejoining Boston College as their offensive line coach once again. He spent 2020 and 2021 with the team before making the jump to the pro game last year.

Miami has already replaced Applebaum this offseason, hiring Butch Barry to coach up the line.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Dolphins' Nik Needham shares Achilles injury comeback video Complete list of Dolphins' five picks in 2023 NFL draft Dolphins have 14th-best odds to win next Super Bowl

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire