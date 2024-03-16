Former Dolphins LB Jerome Baker signing with the Seahawks

The Miami Dolphins made a flurry of cuts before the start of the league year, which included linebacker Jerome Baker, as the two sides couldn’t agree on a pay cut.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Baker has found a new home in the NFC West, signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Baker, 27, was Miami’s third-round selection in the 2018 NFL draft after finishing up a collegiate career at Ohio State. He played six seasons for the Dolphins, recording 587 tackles (31 for a loss), 46 quarterback hits, 22.5 sacks, 21 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and five interceptions.

Interestingly, Miami replaced Baker with Jordyn Brooks, who spent the last four seasons with Seattle.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire