Former Dolphins LB Jerome Baker signing with the Seahawks
The Miami Dolphins made a flurry of cuts before the start of the league year, which included linebacker Jerome Baker, as the two sides couldn’t agree on a pay cut.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Baker has found a new home in the NFC West, signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
Baker, 27, was Miami’s third-round selection in the 2018 NFL draft after finishing up a collegiate career at Ohio State. He played six seasons for the Dolphins, recording 587 tackles (31 for a loss), 46 quarterback hits, 22.5 sacks, 21 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and five interceptions.
Interestingly, Miami replaced Baker with Jordyn Brooks, who spent the last four seasons with Seattle.