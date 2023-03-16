Former Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts to sign with Steelers
While the Miami Dolphins have been busy retaining a lot of their own free agents, not every gets an opportunity to return back to South Florida.
According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, linebacker Elandon Roberts is signing a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
More to come.
More!
